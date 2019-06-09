Thomas Portee, Jr. CASSATT Thomas Portee, Jr., known by many as either Tony, Tom Jr., Tootie, or Poppi, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 3:00 p.m. at Sweet Home Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Hyco Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Torres Perkins, Sr., will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 7:30 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Mr. Portee was born in Cassatt to the late Thomas Portee, Sr. and Helen Hampton Portee. He was a member of Sweet Home Baptist Church and served as a Trustee. Mr. Portee enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and spending time with family. Surviving are his wife of 42 years, Sidney Jamison Portee; children, Siddino "Dino" Portee, Courtney Portee; grandchildren, Thomas "Levy" Portee, Ahonesty Robinson, Alaysia Portee; Siblings, Dorothy Taylor, Marie McCormick, Martha Cassell, Clarence Hampton, Bessie Reynolds, Gerena Brown, Kathy Portee and Greg Portee. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on June 9, 2019