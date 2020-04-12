Thomas Ralph "Tommy" King

Thomas "Tommy" Ralph King SUMTER - Thomas "Tommy" Ralph King, 66, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Born in Mullins, SC, he was the son of the late Braxton and Gaynell Haynes King. Tommy was a well known architect in Sumter and owner of Thomas R. King, Architect, where he has left behind a legacy of beautiful buildings. Surviving are his sisters, Nell King Grainger of Irmo, Elnora King Cox of Lake View and a brother, Teddie Wayne King (Brenda) of Dillon. He also leaves behind three nieces whom he dearly loved and adored, Casi Dancy (Jason), Stevie Freitas (Hunter) and K.D. James (Cole). A memorial service for Tommy will be held at a later date in Lake View, SC Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Apr. 12, 2020
