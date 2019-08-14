Thomas Sanders Rice Decorated WWII Veteran Passes Away COLUMBIA, SC - Thomas Sanders Rice, 96, of Springdale, a decorated World War II veteran, passed away August 10, 2019 at the Palmettos of Parklane in Columbia. The funeral is Thursday, August 15, at 11 a.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in West Columbia. Burial, with military honors, will follow in the church cemetery. Mr. Rice was a US Army sergeant, landed at Normandy during the 1944 Invasion of Europe, and was awarded a Bronze Star at The Battle of the Bulge. Survivors include daughters, Linda Lightsey Rice, of Minneapolis and Knoxville, TN, and Alison Rice Bruster, of Fort Mill, SC; a cousin, Benjamin Carter of Savannah, GA; eight nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 2491 Emmanuel Church Road, West Columbia, SC 29170. Barr- Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Full obituary at https://www.barr-price.com . Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on Aug. 14, 2019