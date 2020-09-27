1/1
Thomas Scott Willoch
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Scott Willoch
June 20, 1990 - September 17, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Thomas Scott Willoch, known as Scott, passed away September 17, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina and was born June 20, 1990 in Atlanta, Georgia. As a youth, he received the most-Christlike Paladin Award at Camp Rockmont. He graduated in 2009 from Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, where he was an honor graduate and Captain of the football team. He attended the University of Alabama.
Scott was known for his infectious personality, his quick wit, his love of fitness, his talent for magic, but above all for the kindness he showed to everyone he met.
He is survived by his mother, Florence Perry Price of Columbia; father, Raymond Scott Willoch of Atlanta; brothers, Bryan Alexander Willoch and Raymond Price Willoch; his grandparents Adelyn Grant Price of Columbia, and Raymond and Agnes Scott Willoch of Atlanta; son, Atticus Bjorn Willoch and his mother Sara Rebecca Gaffen of Coconut Creek, Florida; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Thomas Edison Price, Sr. of Columbia.
Due to Covid-19, the family will be having a private memorial service.
Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved