Thomas Scott Willoch
June 20, 1990 - September 17, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Thomas Scott Willoch, known as Scott, passed away September 17, 2020 in Columbia, South Carolina and was born June 20, 1990 in Atlanta, Georgia. As a youth, he received the most-Christlike Paladin Award at Camp Rockmont. He graduated in 2009 from Walton High School in Marietta, Georgia, where he was an honor graduate and Captain of the football team. He attended the University of Alabama.
Scott was known for his infectious personality, his quick wit, his love of fitness, his talent for magic, but above all for the kindness he showed to everyone he met.
He is survived by his mother, Florence Perry Price of Columbia; father, Raymond Scott Willoch of Atlanta; brothers, Bryan Alexander Willoch and Raymond Price Willoch; his grandparents Adelyn Grant Price of Columbia, and Raymond and Agnes Scott Willoch of Atlanta; son, Atticus Bjorn Willoch and his mother Sara Rebecca Gaffen of Coconut Creek, Florida; and a large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by his grandfather, Thomas Edison Price, Sr. of Columbia.
Due to Covid-19, the family will be having a private memorial service.
