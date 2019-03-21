Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Shuler. View Sign

Thomas Marion Shuler SUMTER - Thomas Marion Shuler, 95, widower of Naomi Fogle Shuler, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at his home. Born in Bowman, SC, he was a son of the late Herbert Gladstone Shuler and Mary Isabel Board Shuler. Mr. Shuler served as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Army earning a "Purple Heart" during World War II. Returning to Sumter, he became the founder and owner of Shuler's Drive In. He was a long time member of Grace Baptist Church and the Sumter Lion's Club. The family would like to express sincere thanks to his Sitters, Mary Miller, Saundra Roach, Barbara Roach, Sam Mixon and Shirley Choice. Surviving are a son, Thomas Marion Shuler, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; two daughters, Deborah Shuler Teague (Chip) and Carolyn Shuler McLellan (Tim) of Columbia; two granddaughters, Lauren Teague Parks (Nick) and Amanda Teague all of Charlotte; a sister, Delores S. Sloan of Eutawville. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Ruth Shuler Cherry, Mary Shuler Moore, Virginia Shuler Irick; four brothers, Cecil Shuler, Jimmy Shuler, Hoyt Shuler and Heyward Shuler. Funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday in the Chapel of the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Williams officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Saturday at the Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Memorials may be made to the Sumter Lion's Club, P. O. Box 2513, Sumter, SC 29151 or to Grace Baptist Church, 219 W. Calhoun Street, Sumter, SC 29150. Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.com Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386. Funeral Home Elmore-Hill-McCreight Funeral Home

