Thomas L. Switzer

July 19, 1932 - November 15, 2020

Columbia, South Carolina - Thomas Switzer was born on July 19, 1932 to the late Andrew and Pansy Switzer. He passed away on November 15, 2020. He was drafted into the United States Army and served in Korean War. Thomas was a member of the Morelight Lodge #468. He retired from Richland School District One. He is survived by: three daughters, Stacey, Shawn and Renee Switzer and a host of other loving relatives and friends.





