Thomas Sylvester Williams COLUMBIA, SC Mr. Thomas S. "Vettie" Williams, 74, of Columbia died August 30, 2020. A private memorial will be held today at 3:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Andrews, SC. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline M. Williams; daughters, Leatrice (Michael) Sutton of Worcester, MA and Sabrina Jackson of Marietta, GA; and grandson, Cyrus T. Jackson, II. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Harvest Hope Food Bank of Columbia. Condolences for Mr. Williams can be made at www.MyersMortuarySC.com
.