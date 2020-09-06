1/1
Thomas Sylvester Williams
Thomas Sylvester Williams COLUMBIA, SC Mr. Thomas S. "Vettie" Williams, 74, of Columbia died August 30, 2020. A private memorial will be held today at 3:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Andrews, SC. He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline M. Williams; daughters, Leatrice (Michael) Sutton of Worcester, MA and Sabrina Jackson of Marietta, GA; and grandson, Cyrus T. Jackson, II. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Harvest Hope Food Bank of Columbia. Condolences for Mr. Williams can be made at www.MyersMortuarySC.com.

Published in The State on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 735-1205
