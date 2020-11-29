1/1
Thomas Tison
1951 - 2020
Thomas "Allen" Tison
June 17, 1951 - November 24, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Thomas (Allen) Tison, 69, of Columbia, SC passed away November 24, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1951 to Betty Barwick Tison and the late Thomas F. Tison, Jr. Allen graduated from Dreher High School in 1969. After the completion of high school, he received his degree from Midland Technical College. He worked at Harris Corp before going to work at Westinghouse. After retirement, he enjoyed working in his yard, going to the lake, fishing and boating. He was a lifelong Gamecock fan. "Papa" loved his grandchildren with all his heart.
He is survived by his loving wife, Louise H. Tison; his mother, Betty Barwick Tison; two daughters, Leigh Foster (Jay) and Lauren Tison; four grandchildren, Grace Foster, Ryleigh Foster, Tristan Brown and Colton Brown; his sister, Teresa Brown (Larry); two brothers; Timothy Tison (Debbie) and John Tison (Sarah) and many loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas F. Tison, Jr.
A graveside service will be held on November 29, 2020 at 3:00 pm in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209.
Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at www.thompsonsfuneral.com



Published in The State on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
