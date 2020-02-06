Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas V. Serra. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas V. Serra LEXINGTON - Thomas V. Serra, 88, of Lexington, husband of Lucille Serra, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born on December 16, 1931 in The Bronx, New York to the late Pat and Alice Serra. Thomas was an Engineer, inventor, local business owner, and a mentor to many. He loved music, loved to dance, was highly artistic, and always willing to share his wisdom. Predeceased by his first wife, Eleanor, in 2012, Thomas is survived by his beloved wife Lucille Serra. Also, surviving, his children from previous marriage, Karen Scott and Thomas P. Serra, his brothers Raymond and Vincent, eight grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held 6:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Thompson Funeral of Lexington, followed by a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Woodridge Memorial Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Thomas' memory. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Thomas V. Serra LEXINGTON - Thomas V. Serra, 88, of Lexington, husband of Lucille Serra, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born on December 16, 1931 in The Bronx, New York to the late Pat and Alice Serra. Thomas was an Engineer, inventor, local business owner, and a mentor to many. He loved music, loved to dance, was highly artistic, and always willing to share his wisdom. Predeceased by his first wife, Eleanor, in 2012, Thomas is survived by his beloved wife Lucille Serra. Also, surviving, his children from previous marriage, Karen Scott and Thomas P. Serra, his brothers Raymond and Vincent, eight grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held 6:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Thompson Funeral of Lexington, followed by a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Woodridge Memorial Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Thomas' memory. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.