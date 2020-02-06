Thomas V. Serra LEXINGTON - Thomas V. Serra, 88, of Lexington, husband of Lucille Serra, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. He was born on December 16, 1931 in The Bronx, New York to the late Pat and Alice Serra. Thomas was an Engineer, inventor, local business owner, and a mentor to many. He loved music, loved to dance, was highly artistic, and always willing to share his wisdom. Predeceased by his first wife, Eleanor, in 2012, Thomas is survived by his beloved wife Lucille Serra. Also, surviving, his children from previous marriage, Karen Scott and Thomas P. Serra, his brothers Raymond and Vincent, eight grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be held 6:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at Thompson Funeral of Lexington, followed by a rosary service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in Woodridge Memorial Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to in Thomas' memory. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Feb. 6, 2020