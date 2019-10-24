Thomas W. "Billy" Stroman, Jr. ORANGEBURG - Thomas W. (Billy) Stroman, Jr. returned to his heavenly home on October 22, 2019 After a valiant battle with a long illness. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at White House United Methodist Church; 3571 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to White House United Methodist Church; C/O Ann Axson, 217 Bozard Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on Oct. 24, 2019