Thomas W. "Billy" Stroman Jr.

Service Information
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC
29115
(803)-534-1241
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
White House United Methodist Church
3571 Five Chop Road
Orangeburg, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
White House United Methodist Church
3571 Five Chop Road
Orangeburg, SC
Obituary
Thomas W. "Billy" Stroman, Jr. ORANGEBURG - Thomas W. (Billy) Stroman, Jr. returned to his heavenly home on October 22, 2019 After a valiant battle with a long illness. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at White House United Methodist Church; 3571 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be made to White House United Methodist Church; C/O Ann Axson, 217 Bozard Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115. Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on Oct. 24, 2019
