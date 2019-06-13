Thomas W. Johnson LEESVILLE - Thomas Williams Johnson, 45, passed away June 11, 2019. Born in Wolverhampton, England he was a son of Bridget "Patricia" Johnson and the late Thomas A. Johnson. He graduated from St. Thomas Moore in 1990 and worked as a truck driver, specializing in long distance transportation across Europe. Memorials may be made to Caring House, 2625 Pickett Rd., Durham NC 27705. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Surviving are his wife, Jessica Johnson; his mother; sons, Joshua Johnson and Nathan Fillingham; daughter, Giuliana Bastedo; sisters, Sandra Brittle, Anita McBennett and Maria (Martin) Hatfield. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on June 13, 2019