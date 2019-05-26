Thomas Stanley Zaprzalka CAYCE - Thomas Stanley Zaprzalka, 80, of Cayce, SC, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He proudly served his country as a member of the Army and Air National Guard for 32 years, and as a Sears Service Technician for 35 years. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ruth Zaprzalka, his children, Nancy Strobel, Laura Zimmerman, Michael Zaprzalka, 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, 5 sisters and one brother. He will be laid to rest in Hartland, Maine as the leaves begin to change colors, and the apples become ripe in the fall, his favorite time of year. In lieu of flowers, contribution to his favorite Christian radio station, Bible Broadcasting Network (BBN) would be appreciated. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on May 26, 2019