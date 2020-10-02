Thomasena Bell Scott
September 28, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Thomasena Bell Scott transitioned Monday, September 28, 2020, with her children by her side. Born in Ridgeway, SC she was the first-born daughter of the late Alice Marie Rodgers Bell and Thomas J. Tucker.
A 1953 graduate of C.A. Johnson High School, she had aspirations of becoming a nurse before meeting and marrying the love of her life, the late James Samuel (Sammie) Scott. She was a faithful member of the Greenview First Baptist Church where she served as a deaconess and as a member of the Voices of Praise.
Surviving are her two children: Roger (Earline) Scott and Samara Scott Green (James) Hart; six grandchildren: LaShanda R. Scott, James S. Scott II, Erin D. Scott, Michel C. Green-Pauling, Alicia M. Green, and Michael A. Green II; six great-grandchildren; a sister Micheline Y. Bell; a very dear friend Vivian Jackson; other relatives and friends. For additional information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com
