1/
Thomasena Bell Scott
September 28, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Thomasena Bell Scott transitioned Monday, September 28, 2020, with her children by her side. Born in Ridgeway, SC she was the first-born daughter of the late Alice Marie Rodgers Bell and Thomas J. Tucker.
A 1953 graduate of C.A. Johnson High School, she had aspirations of becoming a nurse before meeting and marrying the love of her life, the late James Samuel (Sammie) Scott. She was a faithful member of the Greenview First Baptist Church where she served as a deaconess and as a member of the Voices of Praise.
Surviving are her two children: Roger (Earline) Scott and Samara Scott Green (James) Hart; six grandchildren: LaShanda R. Scott, James S. Scott II, Erin D. Scott, Michel C. Green-Pauling, Alicia M. Green, and Michael A. Green II; six great-grandchildren; a sister Micheline Y. Bell; a very dear friend Vivian Jackson; other relatives and friends. For additional information, please visit www.PalmerMemorialChapel.com.



Published in The State on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Memorial Chapel & Funeral Home
1200 Fontaine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
803-786-6300
Memories & Condolences

October 1, 2020
May god watch over your Family and keep you all safe
Stanley Mitchell
Friend
