Thommie Sanders COLUMBIA - Thommie Sanders was born in Columbia, SC to the late Almeta and Eddie Sanders. He departed his life on April 6, 2019 at Richland Memorial Hospital after a long illness. He attended First Northeast Baptist Church until his health begin to fail. He graduated from A.C. Flora High School in 1970. After graduating he enlisted in the US Air Force where he retired as a Technical Sergeant with full honors. He met and married the love of his life, Azarena R. Cooper. Survivors include, son, Blair Sanders and step son, Maurice Ranson; five sisters, Bernice (George) Heyward, Floretta Tucker, Cathy Sanders, Inez Sanders, and Alfreda (Tony) Fanning; two brothers, Eddie (Mattie) Sanders and Tyrone (Connie) Sanders; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends that will miss him dearly. The homegoing service will be held Monday, April 15, 2019, 12:00 PM at Bostick Tompkins Funeral Home with burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.

2930 Colonial Drive

Columbia , SC 29203

