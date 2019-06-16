Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thurl Amick Sr.. View Sign Service Information Thomas McAfee Funeral Home Southeast Chapel 1604 NE Main St Simpsonville , SC 29681 (864)-688-1600 Funeral service 12:00 PM Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast 1604 NE Main St Simpsonville , SC View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast 1604 NE Main St Simpsonville , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thurl Manning Amick, Sr. SIMPSONVILLE - Thurl Manning Amick, Sr., 76, of Simpsonville, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Elmer L. and R. Lorene Frick Amick. He was a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church. Thurl was a retired licensed professional land surveyor in SC and GA. He was a member of the South Carolina Society of Professional Land Surveyors, The Surveying and Mapping Society of Georgia, and the National Society of Professional Surveyors. He was an emeritus member and past president of the SCSPLS and a recipient of several SCSPLS awards, including Life Services Award, Exceptional Services Award, Outstanding Leadership Award and Surveyor of the Year. Thurl was a past survey member of the SC Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation and Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors and was an emeritus member of the National Council of Examiners for Engineers and Surveyors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Grace Brazell Amick, and son-in-law, Nat Atkinson. He is survived by a son, Tim Amick, and a daughter, Teri Atkinson. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Southeast, 1604 NE Main Street, Simpsonville. The funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in the Southeast Chapel. Burial will be in Graceland East Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Cancer Society of Greenville County, 113 Mills Avenue, Greenville, SC, 29605. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting

