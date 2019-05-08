Thyas E. McDaniel, Jr. ORANGEBURG, S.C.- Thyas E. McDaniel, Jr. of Orangeburg, S.C. passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2740 Broughton St, Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens in Orangeburg. Bishop Gregory Redmond will be officiating. Survivors include his three sons, Danny Wayne McDaniel (Marci) of St. Matthews, Randall Eli McDaniel (Paula) of Orangeburg, Dennis L. McDaniel (Christi) of Hartsville; eight grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. in Orangeburg. Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.thompsonfh.net.
Published in The State on May 8, 2019