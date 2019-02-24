Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tiffany Brown. View Sign

Tiffany Effie Brown COLUMBIA - Tiffany Effie Brown, 40, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born in Atlanta, GA and was a daughter of Walter and Elma Brown. Tiffany was a graduate of Coker College and went on to earn two master degrees from the University of South Carolina. She was passionate about her career as a teacher and loved children. Tiffany was a member of Windsor United Methodist Church and accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age. In addition to her parents, Tiffany is survived by her brothers and sisters, Jennifer Deudkoontod (Somchai), Tasha Brown, Sharon Randolph, Cynthia Brown, Hytha Thomas, Willie Q. Brown, Omar Brown, Eric Coulter, and Daryl Brown; a special aunt and uncle, Janie and Robert Palmer; her aunt, Mamie Smith; and her beloved niece and nephew, Maverick and Milana Deudkoontod. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Windsor United Methodist Church. Interment will immediately follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Memories may be shared at

Tiffany Effie Brown COLUMBIA - Tiffany Effie Brown, 40, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She was born in Atlanta, GA and was a daughter of Walter and Elma Brown. Tiffany was a graduate of Coker College and went on to earn two master degrees from the University of South Carolina. She was passionate about her career as a teacher and loved children. Tiffany was a member of Windsor United Methodist Church and accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age. In addition to her parents, Tiffany is survived by her brothers and sisters, Jennifer Deudkoontod (Somchai), Tasha Brown, Sharon Randolph, Cynthia Brown, Hytha Thomas, Willie Q. Brown, Omar Brown, Eric Coulter, and Daryl Brown; a special aunt and uncle, Janie and Robert Palmer; her aunt, Mamie Smith; and her beloved niece and nephew, Maverick and Milana Deudkoontod. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Windsor United Methodist Church. Interment will immediately follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close