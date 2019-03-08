Timothy Ashford COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mr. Timothy Ashford will be held Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial in the Zion Mill Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be held today beginning at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Surviving are: his sons, Brian (Nicole) Ashford, Dior Ashford, and Jarrott Ashford; daughters, Kayla Ashford and Andrea Jones; sisters, Miranda Rawlinson and Kathy Ray; brother, Kenneth Ashford; seven grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
|
Published in The State on Mar. 8, 2019