Timothy Frank Boerste COLUMBIA - Timothy Frank Boerste, 26, formerly of North Augusta, SC, passed away, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at his residence. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 18th from 6 - 7 PM at Aiken Church of Christ followed by the funeral service at 7. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Palmetto Church of Christ (palmettococ.com) for the Honduras House Build in Tim's honor. Visit the online guestbook at www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Apr. 14, 2019