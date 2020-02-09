Timothy Edward Rush CAMDEN A visitation for Timothy Edward Rush, 60, will be held on Sunday from 1-2 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Camden First Baptist Church. Mr. Rush passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Born in Camden, S.C., he was the son of Susie Bradley Rush and the late George Edward Rush. He worked at the gold mine in Ridgeway until it closed and was most recently employed with Constantia Blythewood LLC. He was a talented artist and musician. He enjoyed playing the drums and bass guitar. Surviving in addition to his mother is his brother, R. Mark Rush (Kay); and his niece, Katie Elizabeth Rush. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Feb. 9, 2020