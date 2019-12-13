Timothy Furtick COLUMBIA - Timothy "Tim" Alan Furtick, 63, of Columbia, South Carolina passed away December 10, 2019. He was born on February 3, 1956 in Columbia, South Carolina to the late Willis Furtick and his mother Shelby (Roberts) Furtick . Tim loved his daughter Nikki with a passion beyond measure. He loved NASCAR. Tim was a Clemson man. He had an incredible voice and entertained many. His great passion was singing in his church. Most of all, he loved his mother to the depths of his soul. Tim was a hardworking and talented handyman. He worked for the State, DJJ for 35 years as a warehouse supervisor, where he retired. Tim loved life and he lived a big one. Tim is survived by his daughter Nikki (James) Hamlin, his granddaughters Kerrigan and Kourtlynn Hamlin, and his brother Bill Furtick. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and his uncles. The family will receive relatives and friends at Thompson Funeral Home, 200 State Street, West Columbia, SC 29169 on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 1 - 2PM. Funeral services will follow at 2PM at the Funeral Home. Pastor Ryals will be officiating. Interment will follow at Southland Memorial Gardens, 700 W. Dunbar Road, West Columbia, SC 29170 at 3PM. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Dec. 13, 2019