Timothy Gene O'Shesky COLUMBIA - Timothy Gene O'Shesky, 72, of Columbia, SC, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Dearborn, Michigan, on December 2, 1946, he was the son of Al and Bernice O'Shesky. Tim was known for his kind and compassionate spirit, sense of humor, love of family, and uncanny sense of direction. He is preceded in death by his parents, Al and Bernice O'Shesky, brother-in-law, Joseph Buda; and nephew, Paul Buda. Tim is survived by his wife, Genie, of 44 years; his daughters, Julie, Jessica (Jeffrey), and Jennifer; granddaughter, Claire; sister, Tess Buda; and nieces, Shelley Stancato (Aldo) and Kathy Buda. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. O'Shesky will be held 12 o'clock, Monday, August 12th at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Road, Columbia. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will be said at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery at 2 o'clock. A prayer vigil followed by a visitation will be held from 6:30 until 8: 30 o'clock, Sunday, August 11th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road, Ext. Columbia. Memorials may be sent to Warriors Walk, Dorn VA Medical Center, 6439 Garners Ferry Road, Columbia, SC 29209 or Greater Daytona Chapter 84, 605 Eight Street, Holly Hill, FL 321117. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Aug. 10, 2019