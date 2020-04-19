Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy J. Liszewski. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy J. Liszewski COLUMBIA - Timothy J. Liszewski, 60, of Columbia, SC formerly of Cleveland, OH, died in the early morning hours on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from complications of the Covid-19 virus. It is believed that Tim had a heart infection called Myocarditis caused by the virus. Tim was born in Cleveland, Ohio on August 28, 1959 to Joseph and Josephine Liszewski (Nee' Metcalf). He graduated from Marquette University in 1981 with a BA in Radio and Print Journalism. He had several jobs after graduation and then joined the Army as a photojournalist. He was proud of the fact that even though he couldn't do as many push-ups or sit-ups as the other recruits he could run circles around them due to his Cross Country track experience at St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland. Tim was an active member of the SC Progressive Network, worked as a Senior Regional Organizer for Indivisible, volunteered at both the Nickelodeon Theater and Indie Grits Film Festival and shared food with hungry people through Food Not Bombs, Columbia, SC every Sunday in Finlay Park with his Fiance'e Maris Burton. Timothy is survived by his mother; Josephine Liszewski, brother, Tom Liszewski; sister, Sue Dupay (John) all of Ohio; son, Aaron Liszewski, VA; daughter Rebecca Liszewski, VA granddaughter, Amber Banning; VA and his heartbroken fiance'e Maris Burton, in Columbia, SC; In Ohio, his relatives, Uncle Wally; Aunt and Uncle, Loreen and George Metcalf; Godson, Steve Metcalf; (Nicole); Steve's son, Patrick Metcalf, Cousins; Joe Metcalf (Sarah), grandnieces, Elizabeth and Marie; Kelly Metcalf (Reed); Nephews: David Dupay (Natalie); grandniece, Avery; Josh Dupay (Angie); grandnephew, Nate; Michael Dupay. He was predeceased by his brother, Jim Liszewski; his Uncles, Frank and Eugene Liszewski; his Father, Joseph Liszewski; and maternal and paternal grandparents. There will be a Celebration of life at a later time due to the travel restrictions and to maintain everyone's health and safety from the Novel Corona Virus. Shives Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memories, photos etc. may be left at

