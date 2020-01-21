Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home 2930 Colonial Drive Columbia , SC 29203 (803)-254-2000 Service 1:00 PM The Brook 8328 Parklane Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Timothy Emmitt Jenkins COLUMBIA - Timothy Emmitt Jenkins entered into life on September 5, 1955, in Columbia, South Carolina. He was the third of five siblings born to the late John W. Jenkins, Sr. and Effie Lee Nelson Jenkins. He was called Home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Palmetto Health Baptist. Timothy attended Columbia High School in Columbia, South Carolina. Tim spent many years working as a mechanic in his family business, Jenkins Garage. Later, he was employed by South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department, serving in two roles as the Night Supervisor for the Commissary and then as a Job Readiness Training Associate, where he retired after 15 years of tireless and dedicated service. Timothy attended The Brook and later became a member. Those who will forever cherish his legacy is his loving and devoted wife, Robbie Jenkins of the home; two sisters, Beverly Jenkins Jacobs and Paula Jenkins Silas; one brother, William Jenkins; one stepson Ronyal (Aesha) Watson, Sr.; two grandchildren, Ronyal and Victoria; sister-in-law, Janie Jenkins; and a host of nieces, nephews and loving relative and friends. The homegoing service for Mr. Jenkins will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 1:00 PM at The Brook, 8328 Parklane Road with burial in Serenity Memorial Gardens. Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent by visiting

