Timothy F. Lee IRMO - Timothy F. Lee, 71, of Irmo, South Carolina passed away February 3, 2019 in Lexington. He was born on June 3, 1947 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Melvin Lee and Salley Macy Kaicher. Timothy is survived by his wife of 47 years, Paula; brother, John H. Kaicher (Diane); sisters in law, Janet M. Buck (Howard) and Billie Jo Wagner (Eddie); numerous nieces and nephews; special friends: Tommy, John, Kenny, Pat and Toto, Scooter. He will be missed dearly at all race tracks. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Kaicher and both parents and grandparents. Tim served 4 years in the Army, after which he has owned/operated Hi-Fi Hospital Stereo, Hi-Fi Racing, and Safe Quip manufacturing. He has a long affiliation with Sports Car Club of America (SCCA). A graveside service for family and close friends will be held at Fort Jackson National Cemetery on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Family requests no flowers; please make donations to a . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

