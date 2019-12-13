Timothy Lee "Timmy" Bair WEST COLUMBIA - Timothy Lee "Timmy" Bair of West Columbia, SC died November 5, 2019 in San Francisco, California. The memorial service will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday December 15, 2019 at Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home, Elloree, SC. Rev. Louann Zeigler will officiate. Burial will be private. Mr. Bair was born March 7, 1959 in Orangeburg, SC. He was the son of Helen Cherry Bair and the late Howard M. Bair. He was employed in the Heating and Air installation an repair. He is survived be his mother: Helen Cherry Bair, St. Matthews, SC. 1 sister: Dianne Driggers, St. Matthews, SC. 2 brothers: Howdy Bair (Rhonda) Lexington, SC, and Terry Bair, West Columbia, SC and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in The State on Dec. 13, 2019