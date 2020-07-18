Timothy Michael Brophy BLYTHEWOOD Timothy Michael Brophy, 58, of Blythewood, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Born in Saratoga Springs, NY, he was the son of Thomas Edward and Kathleen Elaine Sanborn Brophy and was raised by his devoted foster parents, Hewitt and Dorothy Clothier. Tim graduated from Stillwater Central High School where he played football and then attended community college. Tim served his country as an Avionic Navigation System Specialist in the US Air Force from January 21, 1982 to January 20, 1986 at McCord AFB in Tacoma, WA and Shaw AFB in Sumter, SC. Following his service, Tim began his career at the SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control where he met his wife, Marie. He retired on June 30, 2020 as a State Lab Facility Manager after 30 years of service. Tim and Marie were married on February 8, 2009, at her mother's home place in the same room where her parents were married. Tim was the perfect husband; they shared a wonderful life together. Tim was a talented artist and craftsman and taught himself how to knit, make woodturned products and metal barn stars. At his retirement party, he showed his appreciation to his co-workers by raffling off his own handcrafted Afghans and metal stars. Tim became a big part of Marie's family and gave his handcrafted gifts to family members at reunions. He enjoyed all puzzles and was known as a computer whiz. He even taught himself the skills that enabled him to build a huge workshop at his residence. Tim was a loving, generous and kind soul who was always willing to help someone. As Lifetime H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) members and charter members of the Thunder Riders H.O.G. Chapter, Tim and Marie participated in many charity events and rides including Marine Toys for Tots, rallies, and the Christmas Newberry Boys Farm and VA Hospital gift events. Tim and Marie organized many bike vacations in other states with close riding friends and rode in "Rolling Thunder". Tim was a member of the Palmetto Woodturners Assoc. and the Carolina Mountain Woodturners Assoc. in Asheville, NC. In addition, Tim and Marie were Carolina Gamecocks fans and Tim used his skills in making the team some wooden football display stands for Coach Holtz. In addition to his mom and dad; survivors include his beloved wife of 11 years, Eunice "Marie" Horton Brophy; siblings Tammy (Ron) Clark, Kelly (Mark) Freebern, Sharon Clothier, Michelle (Bob) Sylvester, Melissa Pantoja, Melinda Cortes, Chris Duffney. Also surviving are his nieces and nephews Sonya, Dustin, Alisa, Jamie, Jessica. The graveside service for Mr. Tim Brophy will be private due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the family's concern for your safety. A live stream of the service may be seen by going to ShivesFuneralHome.com
and visiting his tribute page. The service will become available to watch at 9 o'clock, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. A celebration of his life is being considered when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Epworth Children's Home,2900 Millwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29205, Newberry Boys Farm, PO Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108 or a veterans charity of your choice
in Tim Brophy's name. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com