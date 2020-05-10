Timothy Steven Peele IRMO Timothy Steven Peele, 51, of Irmo, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. He was born April 7, 1969 in Mount Airy, NC. Tim was a loving husband and devoted father to his son. Tim was a baseball coach for many of his son's teams and an avid baseball fan. Tim was a 1991 Clemson Graduate where he was pitcher for Clemson and a member of the 1989 and 1991 ACC Championship Teams and pitched in the 1991 NCAA College World Series. After graduating from Clemson University he worked in the trucking industry, then went on to own his own landscaping company, American Landscaping. In more recent years he was employed with SCANA where he oversaw state maintenance for their facilities. He then went to work with ABM Industries and was currently employed with Jani King as Branch Manager. Tim was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and was the most selfless man you would ever know. Survivors include his wife of 9 years, Lisa Terry Peele; his son, Miller Jackson Peele; father, Edwin Ellison Peele, Jr.; sister, Melissa Tabor (Matt); niece, Heather Tabor; nephew, Josh Tabor; stepsons, Peyton Hoppes (Lynsey) and Jenson Hoppes (Katherine Winterstein); in-laws, Albert and Jeanette Terry, fishing buddy, Milton Smith (Mary); and best neighbors, Marc Rankin (Bonnie) and Carolyn Coleman. Services for Mr. Peele will be private. A Celebration of Life event will be planned for a later date due to the current pandemic. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to the Clemson Baseball Program. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on May 10, 2020.