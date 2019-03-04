Tina Carmichael SWANSEA - The funeral service for Ms. Tina Carmichael, 85, of Swansea, will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at New First Mount Beulah Baptist Church 375 Gardners Farm Rd., Swansea. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Ms. Carmichael passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 PM Monday, March 4 at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may call at the residence and the funeral home.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tina Carmichael.
W.B. Crumel Funeral Home
902 Webster St.
North, SC 29112
803-247-2231
Published in The State on Mar. 4, 2019