Tina Scott Fry
Tina Scott Fry LITTLE MOUNTAIN Tina Scott Fry, 54, of Little Mountain, entered the Church Triumphant on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born on February 20, 1966 in Columbia, SC, to Mr. and Mrs. Olin C. Scott, Sr. (Nancy), Tina was the youngest of five children. She was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife and mother. Tina loved her Lord, her family and her friends. A genuine, loyal, trusting soul, Tina was one of those people who had a guileless, almost child-like quality, which endeared her to so many. She is survived by her husband, Tony Fry of Little Mountain; son, Brandon Brock (Jessica) of Raleigh, NC; step daughters, Tiana Fry of Columbia and Samantha Pickett of Chapin; brother, Craig Scott of West Columbia; sisters, Lisa Mallory (Danny) and Carol Browder, both of Lexington; sister-in-law, Kathy Scott of Columbia; grandsons, Josef Merlillat and Jayden Pickett along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father and by her brother, N. Randolph "Randy" Scott. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net

Published in The State on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - West Columbia Chapel
820 W Dunbar Rd
W. Columbia, SC 29170
8037553527
