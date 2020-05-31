Tina Stafford ELLOREE - Tina Stafford, 48, departed from this life on Monday, May 25, after a brief illness. Raised in Lexington, she was the daughter of the late Sonny Reese and the late Clara Harmon. She was predeceased by her son, Robert Ashley Stafford, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Randie Ashton Stafford (David Cohen); grandchildren, Harlon, Harper, and Courtney; step-mother, Maureen Reese; step-father, Denny Harmon; sister, Dede Reese Woodberry; step-siblings, Tiffany Stanley, Travis Harmon, Tracy Harmon; and many other loved ones. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of South Carolina at 121 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC 29209.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store