Tivie Mae Brazell

June 18, 1940 - November 11, 2020

Lugoff, South Carolina - Funeral service for Tivie Mae Martin Brazell, 80, will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. at Spears Creek Baptist Church with burial to follow in Spears Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Greg Sweet will officiate. The family will receive following the committal service. Memorials may be made to Spears Creek Baptist Church.

Mrs. Brazell, wife of the late Lindsay Brazell, passed away at home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Born in Camden, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Gertrude Jackson Martin Jones. She retired from John Deere and was a member of Spears Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and gardening.

Surviving are her son, Kenneth W. Brazell (Tammie) of Blythewood; brothers, Clyde Martin and Sammy Jones; sister, Evelyn Brazell; grandchildren, Cameron A. Brazell and Caleb W. Brazell (Gwenell); and great-grandchildren, Emma Wren Brazell, Amelia Rivers Brazell, Knox Wayne Brazell and Lane Crawford Brazell. She was predeceased by brothers, Tallmadge Martin and Charles Joe Martin; and granddaughter, Brooke Nicole Brazell.





