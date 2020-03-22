Toby Kirkland GILBERT Toby Kirkland, 44, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 19, 2020. On Monday, March 23, 2020, there will be a memorial service at 1:00 pm at Radius Church, located at 300 W. Main St. in Lexington, SC. Those that plan to attend are asked to wear dark blue to honor Toby's love for Duke Basketball. With the current COVID-19 situation, the service will also be made available to all online at www.Radiuschurch.org. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Toby's memory can be made to Crossover Athletics, a local organization he loved and served for many years. To read the full obituary and leave online condolences and memories, please visit caughmanlexington.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2020