Tom Biga LEESVILLE - Graveside services for Thomas M. "Tom" Biga, 65, will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Colton officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Men of Rehoboth UMC, 939 Holley Ferry Rd., Leesville, SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. Mr. Biga passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Born in the Philippines, he was a son of the late Ed and Barbara M. Biga. He was a member of Rehoboth UMC, where he sang in the choir and was a member of the United Methodist Men. Mr. Biga was a graduate of Clemson University and retired from Clemson Extension as an Agent serving Saluda, Edgefield, and Aiken Counties. Surviving are his wife, Sharon Bland Biga; sons, Bland Jackson (Jessica), Jack Jackson (Delores), and BJ Shepard (Mary); daughter, Kasey Johnson (Mark); brothers, Jerry (Ron), John (Laurie), and Jim Biga; sisters, Patty Biga, JoAnn Gardner, Peggy Banks, and Karen Shealy (Larry); grandchildren, Layla Johnson, Ali Jackson, Taylor Jackson, Devin Smith, Jimmy Reed, Quinten Dodd, and Leah Jackson; great-grandchild, Layton Jackson; God-son, Ricky Bailey. Online register at Barr-Price.com

Published in The State on Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rehoboth United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
256 Main Street
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
(803) 532-4411
