Tom Hipp LITTLE MOUNTAIN Memorial Service for Thomas C. "Tommy" Hipp, 73, will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, Irmo. The family will receive friends following the service. Mr. Hipp passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late William and Katherine Hames Hipp. Tommy was a member of Lake Murray Presbyterian Church. He was the owner and operator of Mountain Structures, LLC. Tommy loved his family and friends and the Clemson Tigers. He enjoyed golf, music, traveling to the Keys and spending time at the beach. Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Lynne Pace Hipp; sons, Travis Hipp, and Matt Hipp (Emily). The family extends a sincere thank you to Dr. Carroll Pinner, Dr. Steven Madden, and the nurses and staff on the 9th floor at Lexington Medical Center. Memorials may be made to ClemsonLIFE, c/o The Clemson Foundation, PO Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633 or Pets Inc., 300 Orchard Drive, West Columbia, SC 29170. Please sign the online guestbook at dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Sept. 16, 2019