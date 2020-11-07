1/
Tom Redwine
1963 - 2020
Tom Redwine
April 5, 1963 - October 24, 2020
Rogers, Arkansas - William Thomas "Tom" Redwine, 57, of Rogers, Arkansas died October 24, 2020 at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville of a congenital heart defect.
He is survived by his wife Sonja Kaye Reynolds Redwine of the home; his mother-in-law Linda Reynolds of Pea Ridge, Arkansas and numerous cousins and friends.
No services are scheduled at this time. However you may visit his facebook page to share memories and photos to honor a life "well played". Those who are inspired to make a tribute in his name are encouraged to donate to any organization that, like Tom, makes this world a better place. Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.
Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net


Published in The State on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sisco Funeral Home, Inc. - Pea Ridge
1312 N Curtis Ave.
Pea Ridge, AR 72751
(479) 451-1126
Memories & Condolences

November 5, 2020
I’m so sorry for your loss, Tom was an amazing guy & the world is brighter because of the amazing things he did. I’ll always remember his passion for life and music, and the great sense of humor he brought to everything.
Mandy Tapia
Friend
November 4, 2020
I met Tom in the first grade at Heathwood Hall, in the old mansion. We stayed in touch intermittently over the decades until the magic of Facebook, where we rediscovered our shared joy of music, politics, nerdy stuff and corny humor. It was delightful when he came back to Columbia, S.C., for brief visits, and we continued to stay in touch online almost every day. My husband and I still expect to see a PM from Tom that will make us smile. We were lucky to know him, weren't we? All of us.
Leslie Stewart
Friend
November 4, 2020
Pam, Lee, Willaby and Tess
Friend
November 4, 2020
Dearest Sonja and Family. The Magnuson’s send our deepest condolences to you and yours. This planet lost a precious soul. Tom was as special as they come. I am sure he is delighting the Cosmos with his infectious smile, bass playing and huge, loving heart. xoxo
Pam, Lee, Willaby and Tess
Friend
November 2, 2020
Tom always had such an optimistic outlook on life. He truly made the world a better place with his kindness and gentle demeanor. I had not seen Tom in years, we attended FBC in Columbia SC as kids. I was glad that we were able to reconnect on Facebook. I will miss his shared articles and kind perspective which is needed more than ever. I will pray for your family that they find comfort and always remember the good times. Rest In Peace Tom.
Kevin Brown
Friend
October 31, 2020
I worked with Tom quite a bit at Walmart. He was talented, friendly, smart and dedicated to doing a great job always. He always had a smile and a kind word. Hard to see his life ending early but he is making music somewhere else. Much sympathy to his wife, family and friends.
Carol Schumacher
Coworker
October 30, 2020
Tom was insanely creative and wicked smart, but all of that genius was eclipsed by his deep love and heart for others. He was always the guy you wanted in your corner and he was, with a kind word, a silly meme, a dose of encouragement or to share something “caught in his filter” just to lift your day. His goal was to always make the world a better place and for those who knew him and for those who were impacted by him, it absolutely was.

Lex and Valerie Sigwald Price
-Cayce, SC
Bryan and Laurie Sigwald Royson
-Columbia, SC
Valerie Price
Friend
October 29, 2020
The world loses a truly good guy.
Collin, Annette and Eli Roddey
Friend
October 29, 2020
I did not know him but he sounds like a energy filled person , I bet he was always full of stories and just nice to be around . So sorry for your loss .
Fayrene Jones
Friend
October 29, 2020
Prayers are with you and yours... loved Tom, worked with him at Walmart over 20 years ago... such an inspiration... he will be missed...
Ginnaya Harris
Coworker
