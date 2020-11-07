Tom Redwine
April 5, 1963 - October 24, 2020
Rogers, Arkansas - William Thomas "Tom" Redwine, 57, of Rogers, Arkansas died October 24, 2020 at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville of a congenital heart defect.
He is survived by his wife Sonja Kaye Reynolds Redwine of the home; his mother-in-law Linda Reynolds of Pea Ridge, Arkansas and numerous cousins and friends.
No services are scheduled at this time. However you may visit his facebook page to share memories and photos to honor a life "well played". Those who are inspired to make a tribute in his name are encouraged to donate to any organization that, like Tom, makes this world a better place. Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.
Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net