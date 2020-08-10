Tommie Brant

Tommie Franklin Brant COLUMBIA - Tommie Franklin Brant was born in Columbia, SC on October 9, 1931, the son of the late William Franklin Brant and Ella Martin Brant. He attended Columbia City schools and was president of the student body of Columbia High School. He attended Clemson College before enlisting in the US Air Force for one and a half years during the Korean Conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1952 and for a number of years was active in the SC Air National Guard. He married Ann Wooten, formerly of Anderson, SC and then of Greenwood, SC on February 14, 1953. Together they had three children, Russ, Jeff, and Laura. Tommie was a longtime residential and commercial contractor, and for almost thirty years until his retirement, he was the owner of Brant Cabinets and Millwork. His interests over the years were varied as he obtained a private aircraft pilot's license in the 1960's, flying his Cessna 172 around the palmetto state to oversee his business interests. He was also involved in the early years of Columbia's Workshop Theater in its original home at Ft. Jackson, where he memorably played "Steve" in Workshop's 1968 production of A Streetcar Named Desire. Tommie was a founding member of Columbia's Capitol City Shag Club and a regular figure on the SC shag scene from Columbia club venues to Ducks and Fat Harold's in Myrtle Beach. After his family, Tommie's first love was Freemasonry. He was raised in Shandon Lodge #370 in 1958 where he served as Worshipful Master in 1966. He was a member of Pacific Lodge #325. Tommie's love of freemasonry was evident in the many positions in which he served the Masons and the honors he received. In 1975 he was honored by the Supreme Council of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry when they coroneted him Thirty-third Degree Inspector General Honorary. At the 250 th Annual Communication in Charleston, SC, he was awarded the Albert Gallatin Mackey Medal. He was elected Grand Warden in 1981, Senior Grand Warden in 1983, Deputy Grand Master in 1985, and Grand Master of Masons in 1987. In 1989, he served as the co-chairman of the Grand Master's Conference of North America. Tommie was also active in Omar and Jamil Shrine Temples, and was a charter member of Omar Temple's Ritualistic Divan. Tommie is survived by his three children, Russell Brant of New York City, Jeff Brant of Columbia, Laura Brant Lenski (Phil) of Columbia; as well as three grandchildren, Jacob, Joseph, and Michael Lenski of Columbia. A private service with Masonic Rites will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life will be held for all of Tommie's friends at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Shriner's Hospital for Children
, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL, 33607. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
.