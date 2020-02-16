Tommy Glenn Brasley, Sr. COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mr. Tommy Glenn Brasley, Sr. will be held 1:00 p.m. (viewing at 12:00 p.m.) Monday at Zion Pilgrim Baptist Church, 11121 Monticello Road, Winnsboro with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing for Mr. Brasley will be held today from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are his wife, Mary H. Brasley; sons, Tommy (Veronica) Brasley, Jr., Chris (Wanda) Dubard and DeVante Brasley-Greene; daughters, Sandra (Lindsay) Bolton and Latrice Shonta Brasley; siblings, Maxine (Lester) Kelly, Roger (Brenda) Brasley, Sr., Maurine (Oscar) Boyles, Carolyn (Leon) Harts, Shirley (Leslie) Fisher, Lynda (Lewis) Burns, Frankie (Alphonso) Gadson and Allen (Deborah) Brasley; 14 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020