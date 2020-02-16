Tommy Gene Madison COLUMBIA - Tommy Gene Madison, 63, Columbia, SC. Celebration of Life Service for Tommy Madison will be held 10:00 am Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at JP Holley Chapel, Garners Ferry Road with interment to follow at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5-8 pm at JP Holley Chapel, Garners Ferry Road. Mr Madison leaves to cherish his loving memories, his wife, Pun Madison; sons, Timothy D. Madison and Dwayne T. Madison; mother, Flossie B. (Foster) Madison; three brothers; four sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Feb. 16, 2020