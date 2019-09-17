Tommy Shirer COLUMBIA Tommy Lee Shirer, 82, of Columbia, died Sunday, September 15, 2019 at his home. Born in Lone Star (Calhoun County) on September 19, 1936, he was the son of the late Thomas Lee and Velma Barber Shirer. Tommy was a graduate of Cameron High School and one of the first student bus drivers for Calhoun County. Upon graduation he joined the Army National Guard where he served for 40 years. Prior to retirement, Tommy was employed for 27 years by the SC National Guard in civil service. Growing up in Lone Star, he was a member of Pine Grove Lutheran Church and was currently an active member of Forest Lake Bible Church where he served as Treasurer. He enjoyed fishing, working in his yard and fixing things. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Nina Cameron Shirer; son, Grady Shirer; daughter, Shirlee Padgett (Gary); brothers, Audrey Shirer and Bobby Shirer (Carolyn); sisters, Loretta Shirer Felkel and Elaine Shirer Strock; sister-in-law, Hilda Shirer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jason Wendell Shirer and brother, Cornelius Shier. The funeral service for Mr. Shirer will be held 10:30 o'clock, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia with Rev. John Mower officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, 501 Elmwood Ave, Columbia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 until 7 o'clock, Wednesday, September 18, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Forest Lake Bible Church, Attn: Shirer Family, 2401 Decker Blvd, Columbia, SC 29206 or to a . Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Sept. 17, 2019