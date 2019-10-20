Guest Book View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home - Lexington 4720 Augusta Road Lexington , SC 29073 (803)-764-9631 Send Flowers Obituary

Toni Kirkland Day WEST COLUMBIA - Toni Kirkland Day, 41, of West Columbia, South Carolina passed away October 18, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on May 29, 1978 in Columbia, South Carolina to Dwane and Merrie Kirkland. Toni was a member of the Dance Theatre of Columbia. She was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School and the University of South Carolina. Toni was employed by the Gamecock Club and the University of South Carolina Athletics Department. This was a great job for her, as she was a die-hard Gamecocks fan. Growing up, Toni's passion was dance and she was truly a Princess. She was an amazing mother to her twin boys. Toni is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Dustin; her two boys, Kirkland and Trotter; brother, Kris (Sherry) Kirkland; her nephew, Jon-Eric; her great-aunt, Jackie Browder; her aunts, Lynn (Bob) Diggle, Joy (John) English, Dawn (Jimmy) Callahan, Patti (David) Rosenfeld, Donna Kirkland, Sherri Kirkland; her uncle, Richard (Angie) Hicks and many special cousins. She is also survived by her mother-in-love, Gail Day; her brother-in-law, Richard (Ashley) Day; and her uncle by marriage Robin (Lyn) Garvin. She was preceded in death by her great-grand parents, Ira and Lizzie Trotter, Ernest and Jessie Lee Hicks, Royce and Marie Huff; and her grand-parents, Walter and Wilma Kirkland, Richard and Joy Hicks; her uncle, Ken Kirkland; and her father-in-law, Lanny Day; and great aunt, Norma (Elston) Segars. The family would like to thank Amy Bowen of Amedisys Hospice for her love and care. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM. Funeral services will be held at Southside Baptist Church, 702 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC 29201 on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Pastors Daniel Schrall, Dan Graves and Brian Lee will be officiating. Interment will be at Woodridge Memorial Gardens, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072, following the funeral service. Memorials may be made to the Dickerson Children's Advocacy Center, 140 Gibson Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Toni Kirkland Day WEST COLUMBIA - Toni Kirkland Day, 41, of West Columbia, South Carolina passed away October 18, 2019 at home surrounded by family and friends. She was born on May 29, 1978 in Columbia, South Carolina to Dwane and Merrie Kirkland. Toni was a member of the Dance Theatre of Columbia. She was a graduate of Brookland-Cayce High School and the University of South Carolina. Toni was employed by the Gamecock Club and the University of South Carolina Athletics Department. This was a great job for her, as she was a die-hard Gamecocks fan. Growing up, Toni's passion was dance and she was truly a Princess. She was an amazing mother to her twin boys. Toni is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Dustin; her two boys, Kirkland and Trotter; brother, Kris (Sherry) Kirkland; her nephew, Jon-Eric; her great-aunt, Jackie Browder; her aunts, Lynn (Bob) Diggle, Joy (John) English, Dawn (Jimmy) Callahan, Patti (David) Rosenfeld, Donna Kirkland, Sherri Kirkland; her uncle, Richard (Angie) Hicks and many special cousins. She is also survived by her mother-in-love, Gail Day; her brother-in-law, Richard (Ashley) Day; and her uncle by marriage Robin (Lyn) Garvin. She was preceded in death by her great-grand parents, Ira and Lizzie Trotter, Ernest and Jessie Lee Hicks, Royce and Marie Huff; and her grand-parents, Walter and Wilma Kirkland, Richard and Joy Hicks; her uncle, Ken Kirkland; and her father-in-law, Lanny Day; and great aunt, Norma (Elston) Segars. The family would like to thank Amy Bowen of Amedisys Hospice for her love and care. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home of Lexington, 4720 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29073 on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 5:00PM - 7:00PM. Funeral services will be held at Southside Baptist Church, 702 Whaley Street, Columbia, SC 29201 on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Pastors Daniel Schrall, Dan Graves and Brian Lee will be officiating. Interment will be at Woodridge Memorial Gardens, 138 Corley Mill Road, Lexington, SC 29072, following the funeral service. Memorials may be made to the Dickerson Children's Advocacy Center, 140 Gibson Road, Lexington, SC 29072. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close