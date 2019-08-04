Tonney H. Tidwell Sr. COLUMBIA - Mr. Tonney H. Tidwell Sr. passed away on July 27, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memories his mother: Edith S. Tidwell, two sons: Tonney II and Micah Tidwell, one brother: Wayne Tidwell, two sisters: Genita Burroughs and Teresa Tidwell-Smith, five grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be11am Tues. Aug. 6, 2019, @ Little Zion Baptist Church with 2pm burial at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Visitation will be Mon. Aug.5, 2019 from 1pm to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180.
Published in The State on Aug. 4, 2019