Tony A. Riley CAMDEN Services for Tony Alfred Riley, 61, will be private. Memorials may be made to the Connie Maxwell Children's Home, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178 or a Christian Mission of your choice. Mr. Riley passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born in Durham, N.C., he was the son of the late James Alfred and Mildred Ophelia Johnson Riley. He was a former member of the DuPont Bowling League. Mr. Riley was a member of Wateree Baptist church and served as a deacon for the First Assembly of God Church, Southside Baptist Church and Wateree Baptist Church. He enjoyed bowling, reading and writing. Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Blanche Schissler Riley; son, David Thomas Riley of Camden; daughter, Kaitlyn Brooke Riley of Camden; and sister, Joyce Ann Bennett (Douglas). Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Aug. 23, 2019