Tony Collins LEXINGTON - Tony Leon Collins, 63, passed away June 26, 2019 peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Born October 2, 1955, in Columbia, SC, he was the son of the late Edwin Eugene Collins and Mary Eleanor Bush Collins. Tony retired from US Food Service where he worked as a diesel mechanic. Tony was a dedicated husband and father that truly enjoyed every second he could spend with his family. He enjoyed fishing, golf, working on cars, and dancing to the oldies with his bride in his arms. Tony is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years, Nancy Almond Collins; son, Christopher Michael Collins of Lexington; daughters, Melissa Collins (Hillaire) and Samantha Keisler (Josh) both of Lexington; one grandson, Camden Collins; one granddaughter, Emerson Collins; two brothers and one sister. In addition to his parents, Tony was predeceased by three siblings. The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 5-7pm at Woodridge Funeral Home on Corley Mill Rd in Lexington. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 11am in the mausoleum chapel at Woodridge Memorial Park, Lexington, SC officiated by Chaplain Chuck Byrd. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.woodridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The State on June 29, 2019