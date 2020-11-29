Tonya Renee Crews
May 30, 1962 - November 24, 2020
Elgin, South Carolina - Tonya Renee Crews, 58, of Elgin, died in Macon, GA, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Columbus, GA, on May 30, 1962, she was a daughter of Sally Davis Crews and the late William Crews. Tonya was a genuine person, who never hesitated to support her family. She loved to be around animals and ride her Harley.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her sister, Tammie Crews; children, Daisy Nacole Branham, Christopher A. Cook and Hope Crews; grandchildren, Ella and Colten Branham, and Ethan Cook.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Monday, November 30th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family suggest that memorials be made to National League of POW/MIA Families, 5673 Columbia Pike, Suite 100, Falls Church, VA 22041
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com