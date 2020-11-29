1/1
Tonya Renee Crews
1962 - 2020
May 30, 1962 - November 24, 2020
Elgin, South Carolina - Tonya Renee Crews, 58, of Elgin, died in Macon, GA, on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Columbus, GA, on May 30, 1962, she was a daughter of Sally Davis Crews and the late William Crews. Tonya was a genuine person, who never hesitated to support her family. She loved to be around animals and ride her Harley.
In addition to her mother, survivors include her sister, Tammie Crews; children, Daisy Nacole Branham, Christopher A. Cook and Hope Crews; grandchildren, Ella and Colten Branham, and Ethan Cook.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Monday, November 30th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The family suggest that memorials be made to National League of POW/MIA Families, 5673 Columbia Pike, Suite 100, Falls Church, VA 22041
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com



Published in The State on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Memories & Condolences

November 26, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you in moments of distress.
2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
