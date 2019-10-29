Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Toula Prekezes Leventis. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Visitation 5:30 PM Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1900 Main Street Columbia , SC View Map Prayer Service 6:30 PM Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Funeral 11:00 AM Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1900 Main Street Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Toula Prekezes Leventis COLUMBIA - Toula Prekezes Leventis passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Toula was the wife of the late James (Jimmie) Pete Leventis. She was predeceased by her parents, Georgia and Pete Prekezes, her sister, Maria Maninos, her son James (Jim) Leventis and her grandson, James (Jamie) Leventis. Toula was born in Karyes, Laconia Greece (Arahova) on March 19, 1932. She was an excellent student and excelled in all her classes. She married Jimmie on July 8, 1951 in Greece and they moved to Charleston, South Carolina. After a few years, they moved to Columbia, South Carolina and settled in Cayce, South Carolina where they raised their six children. Toula and Jimmie owned several restaurants before opening The Winner's Circle restaurant at 1111 Greene Street near the University of South Carolina campus in 1971. Jimmie passed away in 1978 and Toula continued to operate the restaurant until retiring in 1989. Toula's hard work and delicious home cooking were only surpassed by her kindness and smile that she shared with many University of South Carolina students, professors and Columbians. Toula was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and Yiayia. Her work ethic, love, patience, thoughtfulness, and generosity were an example to all that knew her. Toula is survived by her children and their spouses: Leigh and Jenny Leventis, Nick Leventis, Elena Leventis Skipper, Gigi and Robert Lewis, and Athena Leventis; her grandchildren and their spouses: Joe Leventis, Chris Leventis, Mary Katherine Leventis, Rob Lewis, James and Mary Leith Lewis, Alexandra Lewis, Harry Lewis, Hagen Leventis, Natalie Leventis, Demi and Bobby Sudekum, Georgia and Kenny Cassidy, Will Skipper, Sarah Glenn Leventis, Pete Leventis and Hollis Leventis; her sisters Efthemia Polymenakos of Gythio, Greece and Frederika Prekezes of Chicago, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews. Toula will be greatly missed and her Memory will be Eternal. The family would like to thank Jeanetta Randolph; Kristi, Brandi, and Julie with Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care; and Steve, Suzanne and Sheneka with RetireEase Senior Services for their friendship and care for Toula. The visitation will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 1900 Main Street in Columbia, South Carolina from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with Trisagion Prayers at 6:30. The funeral will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 1900 Main Street in Columbia, South Carolina. Memorials may be made to the James P. and Toula P. Leventis Endowed Law Scholarship, Office of USC Development, 1027 Barnwell St, Columbia, SC 29208, the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Memorial Fund, 1931 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or a . Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

Toula Prekezes Leventis COLUMBIA - Toula Prekezes Leventis passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Toula was the wife of the late James (Jimmie) Pete Leventis. She was predeceased by her parents, Georgia and Pete Prekezes, her sister, Maria Maninos, her son James (Jim) Leventis and her grandson, James (Jamie) Leventis. Toula was born in Karyes, Laconia Greece (Arahova) on March 19, 1932. She was an excellent student and excelled in all her classes. She married Jimmie on July 8, 1951 in Greece and they moved to Charleston, South Carolina. After a few years, they moved to Columbia, South Carolina and settled in Cayce, South Carolina where they raised their six children. Toula and Jimmie owned several restaurants before opening The Winner's Circle restaurant at 1111 Greene Street near the University of South Carolina campus in 1971. Jimmie passed away in 1978 and Toula continued to operate the restaurant until retiring in 1989. Toula's hard work and delicious home cooking were only surpassed by her kindness and smile that she shared with many University of South Carolina students, professors and Columbians. Toula was a wonderful and loving wife, mother and Yiayia. Her work ethic, love, patience, thoughtfulness, and generosity were an example to all that knew her. Toula is survived by her children and their spouses: Leigh and Jenny Leventis, Nick Leventis, Elena Leventis Skipper, Gigi and Robert Lewis, and Athena Leventis; her grandchildren and their spouses: Joe Leventis, Chris Leventis, Mary Katherine Leventis, Rob Lewis, James and Mary Leith Lewis, Alexandra Lewis, Harry Lewis, Hagen Leventis, Natalie Leventis, Demi and Bobby Sudekum, Georgia and Kenny Cassidy, Will Skipper, Sarah Glenn Leventis, Pete Leventis and Hollis Leventis; her sisters Efthemia Polymenakos of Gythio, Greece and Frederika Prekezes of Chicago, Illinois; and many nieces and nephews. Toula will be greatly missed and her Memory will be Eternal. The family would like to thank Jeanetta Randolph; Kristi, Brandi, and Julie with Amedisys Home Health and Hospice Care; and Steve, Suzanne and Sheneka with RetireEase Senior Services for their friendship and care for Toula. The visitation will be on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 1900 Main Street in Columbia, South Carolina from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with Trisagion Prayers at 6:30. The funeral will be on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral at 1900 Main Street in Columbia, South Carolina. Memorials may be made to the James P. and Toula P. Leventis Endowed Law Scholarship, Office of USC Development, 1027 Barnwell St, Columbia, SC 29208, the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Memorial Fund, 1931 Sumter Street, Columbia, SC 29201 or a . Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Oct. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close