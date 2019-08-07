Tracey Void Major NORTH, SC - The funeral service for Mrs. Tracey Void Major, 46, of 117 Prairie Court, in North (Woodford Community) will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Swansea. Interment will follow in Mt. Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery in Edmund, SC. Mrs. Major will be placed in the church an hour prior to the service for viewing. Mrs. Major passed away Thursday August 1, 2019. Viewing will be from 1 to 8 PM Wednesday, August 7, at W. B. Crumel Funeral Home of North. Friends may visit at the residence and also call the funeral home.
Published in The State on Aug. 7, 2019