Tracy Earl Sawyer COLUMBIA - Tracy Earl Sawyer, 53, of Columbia, died Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born July 23, 1966, in Columbia, he was the son of Verna Bickley Sawyer and the late Freddie Earl Sawyer. For many years, Tracy was employed as an electrician with various companies in the Columbia area. He was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved fishing. He enjoyed NASCAR and cheering on his beloved Gamecocks. Tracy also enjoyed cooking and socializing with family and friends. Surviving in addition to his mother are his children, Blake Sawyer and Asia Sawyer; granddaughter, Emma Grace Sawyer; sister, Tammy Carrigan; niece and nephew, Riley Carrigan and Evan Carrigan; as well as his great nephew, Bryson Palmer. A memorial service for Tracy will be held 2 o'clock, Thursday, June 11th at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia, with Pastor Andrew Isenhower officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 1 o'clock. For those individuals unable to attend, the service will be live streamed at ShivesFuneralHome.com by visiting his tribute wall. Memorials may be sent to the Epworth Children's Home, PO Box 50466, Columbia, SC 29250 or by visiting https://www.epworthchildrenshome.org/ Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jun. 10, 2020.