Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Travis J. Durham. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Send Flowers Obituary

Travis J. Durham COLUMBIA Travis Jackson Durham passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 87 years of age. He was born on June 4, 1932 to his parents Troy W Durham and Mattie Durham in Wilmington NC. He graduated from New Hanover High School in 1952. Shortly afterwards, he was drafted into the US Army and served for two years. In 1955, he married Jean Jones and moved to Baton Rouge, LA to attend Louisiana State University where he graduated in 1959 receiving his B.S. in Civil Engineering. Travis started his career with the Louisiana Highway Department and after a short stay he joined Owen and White Consulting Engineers as a Project Engineer. In 1962, he moved to Columbia, SC to join B. P. Barber and Associates where he worked for 35 years. While there, he served as Vice President, President, and Chairman of the Board. He was a member of the Consulting Engineers of South Carolina where he served as President, the American Water Works Association, the American Society of Civil Engineers, and the National Society of Engineers. He was involved in many public works projects throughout the state including Columbia, Newberry, Charleston, and Hilton Head Island just to name a few. After retiring from B. P. Barber and Associates, Travis formed his own company, Durham Consultants, Inc., where he completed numerous projects in conjunction with his former engineering company. Outside of work, Travis was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and an Elder as well as on various committees. The times that he looked forward to the most were the fishing trips that he took with his two sons and his grandson. He called them the three generations of fishermen. They fished from Venezuela to the Florida Keys, Georgia, South Carolina, the Outer Banks, and the Bahamas. Travis is survived by his wife of over sixty years (Jean Jones Durham), his two sons (Dr. Bradford Alan Durham and his wife Johanna Maleki Durham, and Travis Keith Durham), his two grandchildren (Jessica Durham Apple and her husband Jason Garrett Apple, and Christopher Blake Durham and his wife Tricia McCubbin Durham), and his one great-granddaughter (Joyce Louise Durham). He was predeceased by his brother, Richard W. Durham of Wilmington, NC and his daughter-in-law, Louise Howard Durham of Savannah. GA. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, with a reception to follow from 3:45 until 4:30 p.m. Entombment will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park at 5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1000 Greenlawn Drive, Columbia, SC 29209. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at

Travis J. Durham COLUMBIA Travis Jackson Durham passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 87 years of age. He was born on June 4, 1932 to his parents Troy W Durham and Mattie Durham in Wilmington NC. He graduated from New Hanover High School in 1952. Shortly afterwards, he was drafted into the US Army and served for two years. In 1955, he married Jean Jones and moved to Baton Rouge, LA to attend Louisiana State University where he graduated in 1959 receiving his B.S. in Civil Engineering. Travis started his career with the Louisiana Highway Department and after a short stay he joined Owen and White Consulting Engineers as a Project Engineer. In 1962, he moved to Columbia, SC to join B. P. Barber and Associates where he worked for 35 years. While there, he served as Vice President, President, and Chairman of the Board. He was a member of the Consulting Engineers of South Carolina where he served as President, the American Water Works Association, the American Society of Civil Engineers, and the National Society of Engineers. He was involved in many public works projects throughout the state including Columbia, Newberry, Charleston, and Hilton Head Island just to name a few. After retiring from B. P. Barber and Associates, Travis formed his own company, Durham Consultants, Inc., where he completed numerous projects in conjunction with his former engineering company. Outside of work, Travis was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon and an Elder as well as on various committees. The times that he looked forward to the most were the fishing trips that he took with his two sons and his grandson. He called them the three generations of fishermen. They fished from Venezuela to the Florida Keys, Georgia, South Carolina, the Outer Banks, and the Bahamas. Travis is survived by his wife of over sixty years (Jean Jones Durham), his two sons (Dr. Bradford Alan Durham and his wife Johanna Maleki Durham, and Travis Keith Durham), his two grandchildren (Jessica Durham Apple and her husband Jason Garrett Apple, and Christopher Blake Durham and his wife Tricia McCubbin Durham), and his one great-granddaughter (Joyce Louise Durham). He was predeceased by his brother, Richard W. Durham of Wilmington, NC and his daughter-in-law, Louise Howard Durham of Savannah. GA. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, with a reception to follow from 3:45 until 4:30 p.m. Entombment will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Park at 5:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1000 Greenlawn Drive, Columbia, SC 29209. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com Published in The State on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close